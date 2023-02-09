MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite Has Wrestling World Buzzing

AEW World Champion MJF has enthralled audiences with his microphone skills over the past few years, but very few of his promos have been delivered in the aftermath of a bloody battle.

On last night's "AEW Dynamite" in El Paso, Texas, a blood-soaked MJF — following his victory over Konosuke Takeshita — cut a promo that left viewers in both awe and disbelief. Speaking from his locker room, MJF would narrate an origin story from his days as a teenager, that, according to the man himself, shaped him into the "scumbag" he grew into in his adulthood.

"A man does not know what he is truly made of until he's met with adversity," MJF said, as he began recounting a story from the night of his junior prom. "I was a speed demon, I loved whipping around my blue Camaro, and I just kept getting speed tickets. I was one point away from having my license revoked, and it was time for junior prom."

MJF then recalled being smitten by a girl at his junior prom, whom — "for legal reasons" — he referred to as "Liv."

"The most infectious smile you've ever seen, she was perfect," MJF continued. "We hopped into my blue Camaro, I got to driving and she got to [oral sex hand gesture] work and distracted me. Once she was done, I put the pedal to the metal, but it was, unfortunately, raining like cats and dogs. We then hydroplaned and went spinning off the road; I panicked and hit the accelerator instead of the brake. At 90 miles per hour, we hit a telephone pole."