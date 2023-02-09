MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite Has Wrestling World Buzzing
AEW World Champion MJF has enthralled audiences with his microphone skills over the past few years, but very few of his promos have been delivered in the aftermath of a bloody battle.
On last night's "AEW Dynamite" in El Paso, Texas, a blood-soaked MJF — following his victory over Konosuke Takeshita — cut a promo that left viewers in both awe and disbelief. Speaking from his locker room, MJF would narrate an origin story from his days as a teenager, that, according to the man himself, shaped him into the "scumbag" he grew into in his adulthood.
"A man does not know what he is truly made of until he's met with adversity," MJF said, as he began recounting a story from the night of his junior prom. "I was a speed demon, I loved whipping around my blue Camaro, and I just kept getting speed tickets. I was one point away from having my license revoked, and it was time for junior prom."
MJF then recalled being smitten by a girl at his junior prom, whom — "for legal reasons" — he referred to as "Liv."
"The most infectious smile you've ever seen, she was perfect," MJF continued. "We hopped into my blue Camaro, I got to driving and she got to [oral sex hand gesture] work and distracted me. Once she was done, I put the pedal to the metal, but it was, unfortunately, raining like cats and dogs. We then hydroplaned and went spinning off the road; I panicked and hit the accelerator instead of the brake. At 90 miles per hour, we hit a telephone pole."
'I found out the sort of man I really am'
MJF then described the series of events, notably his morally reprehensible actions, that followed the car crash.
"When I woke up, my hands were covered in blood, and my sweet Liv's head had cracked against my windshield," an emotional MJF recalled. "I put my finger on her nose, and thank God, she was breathing. Off in a distance, police sirens began to roar.
"There it was — adversity. In that moment, I found out the sort of man I really am. I'm the type of guy who grabbed Liv's lifeless body and switched seats with her, so the cops knew I wasn't the one driving."
At this point, the crowd in the arena let out a loud gasp.
"In this life, there are winners and losers!" an animated MJF yelled. "The history books don't care how you get the job done."
MJF then vowed to cause enough "adversity" for Bryan Danielson so "The American Dragon" is unable to fulfill the stipulation needed to challenge him for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on March 5. As noted, Danielson did do the needful by breaking through a door and beating a 10-count in order to defeat RUSH for a hard-fought victory.
The promo ended with MJF embracing who he is, a scumbag.
"Yes, Bryan, I am a scumbag," MJF told Danielson. "And I'm damn proud of it!"
The content of the promo propelled Excalibur to refer to MJF as "officially the worst person on planet earth" live on commentary.
MJF took to Twitter later in the night to share a photo of the blue Camaro from the night of his junior prom.
On a related note, "Liv Morgan" began to trend on Twitter at one point due to MJF constantly mentioning the name "Liv" in his promo.