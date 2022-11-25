MJF Revers This WWE Star

MJF successfully won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear with the help of William Regal, who turned on Jon Moxley at the end of the match. MJF is one of the main world champions in wrestling, as AEW's regarded as the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States of America. Most fans feel that the biggest pro wrestling promotion currently is WWE, whose current world champion is Roman Reigns.

MJF, who has heavily praised The Bloodline in recent times, discussed whether he reveres the "Tribal Chief," who has held the title for over 800 days. "I do, I absolutely do," MJF said during his appearance on "Pardon My Take." "I feel like I'm the face of my company, and I think it's more than fair to say that Roman Reigns is the face of his company over in WWE, which is also a tremendous, tremendous wrestling show."

While MJF's world title reign just began on November 19, Reigns has defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship a total of 25 times — with his most recent defense coming against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Since Reigns' reign started in 2020, he has defended the title against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Edge, and Kevin Owens, to name a few. At WrestleMania 38, he walked in and out as champion in the main event, defeating Brock Lesnar in a match where both the Universal and WWE Championships were on the line.

Reigns' next title defense has yet to be announced as he, and the entire Bloodline is currently in a feud with The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens, and the feud will be settled at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26.

