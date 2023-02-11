Chris Masters Reflects On 'Missed Opportunity' In WWE

After flashy vignettes and a hyped-up debut in WWE, Chris Masters became a household name with his run in the mid-2000s. At one point, he was even feuding with top stars like John Cena and Kurt Angle in his pursuit of becoming the WWE Champion, but unfortunately, Masters would never come out victorious in high-profile matches.

In a new interview with "So Catch," Masters looked back on what he likes to call "missed opportunities" in WWE. Any time that it appeared Masters was on the road to championship gold, something would come up that would take him out of contention.

"Carlito and me, we were supposed to win the tag team titles at WrestleMania. That's the way it was slated. I had assumed it, I don't know what Carlito thought. He was born into the business, maybe he knew better already, but then, you know, things change and the day before we found out, 'Oh, we're not winning it.' But it wasn't because of anything that we did, it was because of the Spirit Squad and something they had to do there, but we didn't think much of it because it was early."

Masters revealed plans for him to win the Intercontinental Championship at one point but that never came to fruition due to his well-documented struggles with addiction.

"I had developed [an] addiction and I had gone to rehab, and that was literally right when [I was supposed to win the IC title]. If true, I even watched the match where it was supposed to happen. It made 100% sense that it was supposed to be me, watching it, because the outcome didn't make sense. So yeah, that one hurt a little bit."

He added that Vince McMahon saw potential in him to be the youngest champion.