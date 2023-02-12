Chris Masters Praises Young WWE Star's Clean Lifestyle

Chris Masters previously worked for WWE with two stints in the 2000s until his ultimate release from the company in 2011 during which time he didn't pick up any championship gold. While with WWE, Masters had been suspended two different times and has been open about the substance abuse issues he dealt with.

Former NWA National Champion Masters had special praise for current WWE star Austin Theory, who he thinks reminds him of himself prior to his substance issues.

"I have a lot of love, just real quick, for a guy like Austin Theory," Masters said appearing on "So Catch." "When I look at him and I talk to him, I see some of myself in him. But I also see like, a guy who's like, very much who I was before [substance abuse issues]. Like, he's clean, he's like, you know, he takes care of himself and he doesn't do anything to harm his body in terms of alcohol or anything."

Theory has found much success in WWE in his short tenure on the main roster, capturing the United States Championship twice — a title he currently holds — and picking up victories over the likes of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Masters also discussed how far he believes he could have gone in WWE with the current knowledge he has about the pro wrestling business. "I would pass this information along and the sky would've been the limit if I would've taken the advice," Masters said. "I just wouldn't have been distracted by nonsense, I would have been a better version of me, and you know, like, I would've been more mature."