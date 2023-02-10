Father James Mitchell Brings Former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions To Impact Wrestling

During the February 9 episode of "Impact Wrestling," Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated the unlikely pairing of Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde when they couldn't get on the same page. Following the bout, Father James Mitchell returned and issued a warning to Rosemary, declaring that he had returned to put "a hex" on her. As he said that, Allysin Kay and Marti Belle, collectively known as The Hex, attacked the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions and stood tall over them to make a statement.

Kay and Belle have most recently been featured in the National Wrestling Alliance. Kay is a former NWA World Women's Champion and went on to capture the NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Belle at NWA's first all-women's pay-per-view Empowerrr in August 2021.

Both competitors are former Impact Knockouts in their own right as well. Kay joined the company in 2016 and experienced two reigns as the Knockouts Champion under the name Sienna. She officially left the company in 2018 ahead of participating in the second WWE Mae Young Classic. As for Belle, her first run with Impact ran from 2015 to 2017. She was once a member of The Dollhouse faction alongside Mia Yim and Taryn Terrell. Belle took part in the inaugural Mae Young Classic before returning to the indie scene.

Mitchell was also most recently seen on NWA programming but has had plenty of "Impact" appearances in the past. He was heavily involved in a storyline with Rosemary in 2019 and then made a cameo in 2020 during an "Undead Realm" segment also involving Havok and Su Yung. It remains to be seen how long the trio will appear on "Impact" going forward.