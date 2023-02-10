WWE Reportedly Begins Filming Movie Parodies For WrestleMania 39

WWE may once again be fully embracing the Hollywood vibe when it hits Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39. While blockbuster names like The Rock or John Cena may not walk the red carpet to compete in the squared circle, WWE reportedly has a different "fan favorite" in the works in order to help establish that Tinsel Town identity once again.

"I'm hearing WWE has begun filming brand new 'movie parody' promos similar to those from WrestleMania 21," Twitter account WrestleVotes wrote on Friday. "Miz, McIntyre, Sheamus, Brutes & Street Profits all expected to be included in the promotion for 'WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.'" No word as to which classic flicks the wrestlers will recreate, but the stars of today will have a tall order if they want to compete with the hilarious trailers some talent did for WrestleMania 21. Eddie Guerrero and Booker T were reimagined as Vincent Vega and Jules Winfield in "Pulp Fiction," while Cena and JBL parodied the famous "You can't handle the truth" scene from "A Few Good Men" starring Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise.

Unfortunately for someone like McIntyre, Triple H already recreated the William Wallace scene from "Braveheart," and Steve Austin took the role of Russell Crowe in "Gladiator." Even Batista ended up foreshadowing his rise to Hollywood stardom, briefly doing his best Robert DeNiro in "Taxi Driver" impersonation alongside Big Show, Carlito, Chavo Guerrero, and Gene Snitsky. However, with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes on tap to participate, WWE opens itself up for countless ensemble scene opportunities.