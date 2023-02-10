WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39

WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."

"While Cody was away, The Bloodline continued to develop, and Sami Zayn has organically become the hero, the underdog of the WWE Universe," Graves said. "Now we find ourselves in a bit of a conundrum. Is anybody on Earth going to be disappointed if Sami Zayn beats Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber?" Graves and co-host Kevin Patrick then discussed the idea of a potential WrestleMania triple threat match or even Rhodes vs. Zayn if Zayn beats Reigns on February 18.

"As much as I love the reality of The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, the two royal families of this business colliding at the pinnacle, sure, it writes itself," Graves stated. "But Sami Zayn's been the guy that nobody really wanted. The redheaded stepchild, the Honorary Uce. We watched this character arc and the development of Sami, and the people have just gravitated to him. He's their guy."

Graves recalled how Daniel Bryan worked his way into two triple threat WrestleMania main events in a similar fashion before concluding that we all win no matter the outcome. Regardless, he, like the rest of WWE's fans, are curious to see how it all plays out.