Dustin Rhodes Set For Appearance On Tonight's AEW Rampage

Dustin Rhodes is heading back to AEW programming. Earlier today, AEW announced that "The Natural" would be appearing on this evening's "AEW Rampage" with something to say to his fellow Texans. Rhodes was born in Austin, with tonight's show emanating from El Paso, so a warm welcome from the home state crowd seems likely.

TONIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage in El Paso, Texas at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama weâ€™ll hear from the legendary Texan #theNatural @dustinrhodes pic.twitter.com/dpQchSHWGD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2023

Rhodes has seemingly appeared less and less on AEW's weekly shows over the past year. In fact, he only appeared in the ring for AEW on seven occasions in 2022, two of which were entries into battle royals. But in his limited in-ring action, he did manage to compete for both the interim TNT Championship and the ROH World Championship during that stretch.

The veteran has been signed to AEW as both a wrestler and a backstage coach since 2019. And, although championships have eluded the former WCW and WWE star in AEW, he has been a part of some of the promotion's most memorable matches and feuds, including his iconic match against Cody Rhodes at 2019's Double or Nothing.

Dustin Rhodes did flirt with retirement several years ago but decided to keep going in the squared circle after winning his potential retirement match against Kip Sabian in the first round of that year's TNT Championship tournament. Back in December though, Rhodes confirmed that 2023 would be his last tour, coinciding with his AEW deal running out at the end of July.

"I want to get out while I can still walk, but still teach the kids, still coach hopefully, if I'm allowed to do that, and occasionally make an onscreen appearance," Rhodes said then. "I just don't want to embarrass myself is the main thing." Could tonight be the announcement of his approaching retirement from the ring?