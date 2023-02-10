Sammy Guevara Teases New Goal For Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW

Sammy Guevara is looking to make things official between himself, Chris Jericho, and Daniel Garcia.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member tweeted out an image on Friday morning that showed himself, Jericho, and Garcia holding the AEW World Trios Championship belts. The image included header text that read, "Les Tres Sex Gods."

The championships are currently held by The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. The Elite won the titles back last month after a "Best of Seven Series" of matches with Death Triangle. The Elite became the inaugural champions back in September at AEW's All Out event but had the titles stripped following a reported backstage fight with CM Punk.

Guevara and his Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates have been getting along better than ever in recent weeks. On Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," he and Garcia held off Ricky Starks in a gauntlet match after Jericho interfered, attacking Starks while hidden as a member of the AEW audience. Guevara then shared an image the next day that showed himself hugging Garcia after their match, captioning the tweet, "Best Friends FOREVER!!"

Garcia, the current PWG World Champion, has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the Jericho Appreciation Society, finding himself at the center of a dispute between Jericho and Bryan Danielson last year. Both men had attempted to draw Garcia to their side while arguing over whose style of wrestling is better. But, in recent months, Garcia has appeared to comfortably find his place at Jericho's side again –- perhaps enough to make a team title run.

Outside of Guevara and Tay Melo's reign as the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions last year, the Jericho Appreciation Society has never held a team championship. The faction has never held a title in AEW either, whether in singles or team competition.