Bruce Prichard Comments On The Death Of Lanny Poffo

The wrestling world unexpectedly lost Lanny Poffo on February 2 and an old friend in Bruce Prichard shared some of his raw emotions on the latest episode of "Something To Wrestle." Poffo and Prichard first crossed paths in WWE during the "Rock 'n Wrestling" era of the 1980s, and the current WWE executive shared his initial reaction when hearing that his friend had passed.

"Just shock and sadness more than anything," Prichard said to co-host Conrad Thompson, noting that he'd seen Poffo on the convention circuit. "If Lanny was there, I'd seek Lanny out. I'd seek [Jim] Duggan out just to say hello 'cause those were two guys – just genuine people that were always great to reminisce with. I enjoyed Lanny."

It ended up being Jim Duggan who revealed to the world that Poffo passed away and a lot of friends and fans mourned the loss of Poffo, who was a colorful personality inside and outside of the ring. Poffo had made the move to Ecuador and Prichard mentioned how it wouldn't have been like Poffo to announce something like that, stating that "The Genius" enjoyed being "off-the-grid." While Poffo kept his private life private, Prichard noted that his passing would greatly impact a lot of his pro wrestling compatriots, including himself.

"The business lost another brother and, more importantly, Lanny's family lost a father and husband, and to them, our condolences, and again, it's hard," Prichard said. "It makes me realize I'm getting old. I'm getting old, man, and it's just never easy. Godspeed, Lanny and see you on the other side."

