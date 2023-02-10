Josh Alexander Names His Ultimate Dream Opponent

At only 35 years of age, Impact Wrestling's Josh Alexander has already become the promotion's longest-reigning world champion. Not one to rest, he's always looking ahead to the next challenge. Sometimes, that includes moments that may never come to pass. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Max Everett, Alexander tossed out a handful of names he views as potential dream matches while explaining why he doesn't consider himself a professional wrestler first.

"I'm a wrestling fan before I'm a pro wrestler," Alexander declared. "I would have never gone down this path and punished myself if I hadn't had a passion and love for it to begin with."

That's where the dream match comes into play, and Alexander believes that having those possibilities makes it all the more special, which brings us to his shortlist.

"I would love to face Shingo [Takagi] while he's still in his prime," Alexander continued. "[Kazuchika] Okada as well."

As for active WWE superstars, only one name comes to mind.

"WWE, if you think of TNA, I think the first name that pops into your head is A.J. Styles," in what Alexander considers a matchup of the old versus new guard of Impact Wrestling.

However, only one would make the ultimate dream matchup in Alexander's eyes, though he also suggested a more realistic option.

"If Kurt Angle could go, that would be the ultimate dream match for me. Win or lose, doesn't matter," Alexander declared. "But if I could pass the torch to like an up-and-coming pro wrestler, it's a tough argument not to say, Mike Bailey. I think he's going to be something special for decades."

