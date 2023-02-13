Top Indie Star Feels He's 'The King Kong Bundy Of AEW'

One may be hard-pressed to compare themselves to a unique legend like King Kong Bundy, but a former AEW star found some similarities between his tenure in AEW and the trajectory of the late big man's career. Joey Janela partook in a special virtual signing with "K&S Collectibles" and independent wrestling's resident "Bad Boy" made his squared circle comparison.

"I'm like King Kong Buddy of AEW. A couple [of] big matches, maybe I'll come back," Janela said, noting he will be on a couple of TV shows in the near future. What Janela is referring to when it comes to Bundy was likely his WWE run in specific.

Bundy first had a memorable stint as a monster Hulk Hogan had to slay at WrestleMania 2. He then went away from WWE for several years before making his return as part of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation in the mid-90s. However, Bundy first really established himself as a heel down in Dallas, Texas, with World Class Championship Wrestling.

Janela did have some notable matches against some of AEW's top current talent but certainly not to the magnitude of what Bundy did. During his three-year stint with the company, he faced the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Janela and AEW parted ways in 2022, but he and the promotion appear to be on amicable terms as Janela continues to help cultivate the fanbase for Game Changer Wrestling. His notorious Spring Break event is sold out for WrestleMania weekend and he's created a lot of buzz for the Jersey J-Cup.