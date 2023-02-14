WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Talked Vince McMahon Out Of Taking A Huge Bump

One WWE Hall of Famer has dismissed the notion that Vince McMahon performed a risky stunt involving a dumpster. One of the many memorable spots in the career of hardcore legend Mick Foley took place on the February 2, 1998 episode of "WWE Raw." With Foley and Terry Funk, who was known as Chainsaw Charlie, trapped inside a dumpster, Brian "Road Dogg" James and Billy Gunn shoved the dumpster off the entrance stage.

One fan noted that James has claimed McMahon took the bump off air before Foley and Funk did it on the show. During an episode of "Foley is God," Foley denied that claim.

"I stand by my rendition, which is Vince wanted to do it and I talked him out of doing it," Foley said. "I don't believe that Vince took that bump. In my heart I don't believe it's true."

In April of last year, James said that McMahon had performed a number of stunts, including the Shawn Michaels zipline and landing on crash pads, as well as the dumpster spot.

Regardless of whether McMahon took the dumpster bump, it's true that he's no stranger to taking bumps behind the scenes to prove a point. At WrestleMania 36, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski performed a stunt in which he leaped off a balcony onto a slew of stars who were vying for the 24/7 Championship. Gronkowski expressed his concern over the spot to McMahon, who performed the stunt himself to show the former NFL standout that it was safe.

