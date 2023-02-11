Paul Heyman Says This Bloodline Member Deserves An Emmy Nomination

Being involved in sports entertainment for more than 30 years, Paul Heyman has had the opportunity to manage some of the best wrestlers of all time, including Steve Austin, CM Punk, and most notably, Brock Lesnar. However, his greatest achievement may be his current run as special counsel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Heyman, who has long had a strong relationship with the Anao'i family, joined forces with Reigns after SummerSlam 2020 following Reigns' return from hiatus. With "Wise Man" Heyman by his side, Reigns wasted no time in winning the WWE Universal Championship, which he has held for nearly 900 consecutive days. Last April, Reigns added the WWE Championship. Heyman and Reigns have been key players in one of the biggest and most critically acclaimed storylines in recent history, The Bloodline.

In an interview with Variety, Heyman spoke about his belief that the Bloodline story is so good that Reigns should win an Emmy. "I will honestly state that I'll put Roman Reigns and his portrayal of the Tribal Chief up against anybody right now in how he has approached a reality-based character of the top star of the industry," Heyman stated. After the Royal Rumble, Michael Cole voiced a similar opinion about the storyline.

"We're trying to present a body of work that exceeds all boundaries and limitations that have been imposed upon this industry, either self-imposed or imposed by the predetermined notion of what this business is by the outside world, as evidenced by the fact that we're sitting here today talking about the unfathomable concept of the Emmy Awards, because a year ago we would have been laughed out of the conversation," Heyman declared. "But this is what we strive for."