Michael Cole Believes WWE Storyline Deserves An Emmy

Following Roman Reigns' defeat of Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble this past weekend this past weekend, the riveting escalation of The Bloodline storyline was the subject of conversation among most wrestling fans. Even "SmackDown" commentator Michael Cole — who also called the action on Saturday night –was blown away by how incredible the drama of this entire arc has been.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Cole remarked on the aftermath of the Reigns-Owens main event, where — after watching his former best friend take a severe beating at the hands of The Bloodline and being tasked with delivering a vicious chair shot to a defenseless Owens to cap it all off — Zayn clocked Reigns instead, setting in motion a punishment he'd then also receive. "The last 15 minutes of the event Saturday night, Pat, we didn't say a word. We did not utter a sound for the last 15 minutes of that show," Cole stated. "When Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and hit him with the chair? That pop was enormous."

Zayn has spent the last nine months seeking acceptance into the Samoan family, led by the "Tribal Chief" and his nearly 900-day reign as champion. After finally becoming an "Honorary Uce," Zayn's status within The Bloodline had been on shaky ground lately though, with his loyalty being questioned upon Kevin Owens' problematic inclusion in the mix.

For Cole, the longtime WWE voice, not only is this storyline one of the best tales WWE has ever told, it's award-worthy. "This Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens-Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline is probably the best television we've done in a decade," Cole declared. "And it's Emmy-worthy in many ways."

Zayn is rumored to be in the main event of Elimination Chamber on February 18, where it's believed he'll face Roman Reigns. Reigns was officially confirmed to take on 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 this week on "WWE Raw."