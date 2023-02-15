WWE Star Wants Revenge On John Cena For WrestleMania Incident

One WWE superstar would like to settle his grudge against John Cena. At WWE WrestleMania 35 back in 2019, Elias hit the ring for a concert. He was interrupted by Cena, who brought back his "Dr. of Thuganomics" persona for the show. He cut a rap diss on Elias before hitting the Attitude Adjustment.

Serving as a guest on "WWE Die Woche," Elias said that he hopes to share the ring with Cena on a big stage in the future, but in more of a wrestling capacity next time.

"Man, there is a match that I have wanted for years and years and years," Elias said. "If I look at the span of my career, the one guy that messed with me the most has got to be John Cena. Of course, maybe the biggest moment of my career at WrestleMania, I'm performing in front of 70,000 fans, millions watching around the world. John Cena comes out, ruins it, raps about me, gives me the Attitude Adjustment. You better believe one day I wanna get that back."

Cena is quite busy these days with Hollywood commitments. He almost didn't have a WWE match for all of 2022, but he made it in time for the last "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

At the moment, Elias is at a bit of a crossroads on WWE TV. He failed to earn a spot in the men's Elimination Chamber, losing a qualifying match to Montez Ford. It was recently teased that he'll be involved in some way with the returning Rick Boogs.

