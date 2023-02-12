MVP Wants To Work These WWE NXT Stars

With over 20 years of experience in the business, MVP is focused on working with the current (and next) generation of talent. He returned to WWE in 2020 and paired up with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. He also served as the manager for Omos. While he remains focused on reuniting The Hurt Business, MVP also has his eyes on two talent from "WWE NXT" that he would like to work with.

"There's a young man down in 'NXT who' — unless you're watching 'NXT,' you might not be familiar with him — but a young man named Carmelo Hayes," MVP said during a recent appearance on "Superstar Crossover" with Josh Martinez. "Carmelo and Trick [Williams] are a couple of guys, they're pretty tight, and I always say Carmelo reminds me of a young MVP. The presence, the swagger, the confidence. He's somebody I would like to work with in the future hopefully."

Hayes signed with WWE in 2021 after a run on the indie scene under the name Christian Casanova. He was featured prominently upon debuting, battling the likes of KUSHIDA and Adam Cole in his first two matches. Hayes went on to win the 2021 "NXT" Breakout tournament before capturing the "NXT" North American Championship twice. Most recently, Hayes defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match at NXT Vengeance Day and is apparently next in line for a shot at Bron Breakker's "NXT" Championship.

As for Williams, he made his "NXT" debut in 2021 as well and began teaming with Hayes once the "NXT 2.0" era began in the latter half of the year. In December, Williams made his "WWE Main Event" debut in losing fashion against Alexander.