MVP Provides Backstage Update On Potential Hurt Business Reunion

It seems The Hurt Business is reuniting slowly but surely. During recent episodes of "WWE Raw," MVP has attempted to get Bobby Lashley on the same page as him, but Lashley's feuds with United States Champion Austin Theory and Brock Lesnar have been roadblocks. Meanwhile, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have reunited and were able to score a win over Alpha Academy. MVP recently appeared on "Superstar Crossover" and addressed what his plans are for bringing everyone back together.

"Vince McMahon makes decisions and that's way above my pay grade, the decision that he made," MVP said regarding their split in 2021. "Why he chose to do it? I have no idea. But it was his choice, he's the boss — well at the time, he was the boss — that's just how things go. We were all scratching our heads, but at the end of the day, I'm doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby's being a little stubborn, but I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me and I'm trying to get Bobby to come around, so we'll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business."

The last time the entire Hurt Business trio competed together was in January 2021, shortly before Lashley won his first WWE Championship. Looking forward, though, MVP has a couple dream matches in mind as he would like to see The Hurt Business take on The Bloodline so fans can see Lashley vs. Roman Reigns, plus Benjamin and Alexander vs. The Usos while MVP and Paul Heyman duke it out on the mic. MVP also thinks The Judgment Day would be good rivals for the group.