MVP Makes Pitch To Reform WWE Faction

Bobby Lashley made his return to "WWE Raw" on the January 9 episode after nearly an entire month off of the show. Lashley was last seen on the December 12 "Raw" when he attacked on-screen official Adam Pearce following a loss to Seth Rollins. Pearce fired Lashley in the storyline to end the show, but the firing was quickly walked back by Peace on social media. Commentary on "Raw" clarified that Lashley had been suspended.

Lashley laid out United States Champion Austin Theory on Monday's "Raw." Later, Lashley was approached backstage by MVP. MVP first noted that he had gotten Lashley unsuspended before he apologized to Lashley for turning on him last year to join up with Omos. MVP then noted that things were best when "they were all on the same page." He went on to mention Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin also being sorry for splitting up with Lashley. Ultimately MVP left the door open to Lashley for whenever he was ready to get back to "business."

The backstage segment was of course heavily referring to the faction made up of MVP, Alexander, Benjamin, and Lashley – The Hurt Business. It formed during the summer of 2020 and quickly gained momentum among fans. During the faction's run on "Raw," all three active members held championship gold, with Lashley holding both the United States Championship and WWE Championship.

The group ultimately split up in the spring of 2021, before a brief reunion in September 2021. The reunion was fully over when MVP turned on Lashley. A new iteration or reunion of The Hurt Business has been rumored and was teased by MVP a few months ago. Lashley himself said in November that they were "fighting for it." Perhaps the popular group may finally get another run.