Bobby Lashley Gives The Hurt Business Update

WWE fans have clamored for The Hurt Business to reunite after what they feel was a premature split. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander all joined forces in the summer of 2020 under the direction of MVP. Having each other's backs proved to be worth it as Lashley captured his first WWE World Championship while Benjamin and Alexander held the "Raw" Tag Team Championship simultaneously. The group surprisingly split ahead of WrestleMania 37 before briefly reuniting at the end of 2021.

Now that Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer, there appears to be an increased chance that The Hurt Business could come back together. In recent weeks, both Benjamin and Alexander have competed on "Raw" while Lashley has reverted back to being a dominant heel in pursuit of championship gold. ​​Matt Sheehan of WMBD recently spoke to Lashley and suggested that "The All Mighty" could use some back up in the form of his former stable. That thought seems to already be on Lashley's radar as he revealed that they're fighting for a reunion.

"I hear it all the time," Lashley said. "It was a very cool time in wrestling. We're fighting for it, we're fighting for it. Trust me. Hopefully sometime you'll see it back together." In the meantime, Lashley remains focused on regaining the WWE United States Championship as he believes Seth Rollins cheated when he won it in October. Lashley, Rollins, and Austin Theory will compete in a triple threat U.S. title match at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday, November 26.