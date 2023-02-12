The Undertaker Appears Alongside Kevin Hart In Super Bowl LVII DraftKings Commercial

It's an exciting time of the year for pro football fans as they gather to watch Super Bowl LVII this Sunday night. But for those less interested in the sport itself, there are always solid reasons to tune in, like a memorable half-time performance or seeing one of your favorite celebrities in a new commercial. The WWE Universe has the latter to look forward to this year as they tune into the game as The Undertaker is part of a brand-new commercial.

Representing DraftKings, Kevin Hart is throwing a Super Bowl party at his house and informing the guests that everyone will get a free bet to use on DraftKings for the big game. He runs into The Undertaker as part of the skit, as well as other celebrities like Ludacris and Tony Hawk.

DraftKings has been working in tandem with WWE since March 2021 when it was announced that they'd entered into a gaming partnership. A celebratory, free-to-play pool to bet on that year's WrestleMania nights followed the announcement.

As for The Undertaker, his popular "1 deadMAN SHOW" has a lineup of dates coming up, the first being on February 16. Then, on March 24, the WWE Hall of Famer heads to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas before moving on to the city of Los Angeles — the site of this year's WrestleMania — as he gathers at The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31. Tickets for each show go on sale this Tuesday, February 14 at 10:00 am PT.