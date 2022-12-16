Details Behind Undertaker's Next '1 deadMAN Show'

The Undertaker is Canada-bound in 2023. Today, WWE announced that the Undertaker's "1 deadMAN SHOW" will be returning next year, and if you're in Montreal for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, you'll have the chance to catch it. The one-man Undertaker show will happen on Thursday, February 16, at L'Olympia in Montreal, with the WWE Hall of Famer telling stories from his legendary wrestling career and participating in a question-and-answer session with those fans in attendance. Tickets for this stop will go on sale starting on December 20 with VIP packages as an option for those who want to capitalize on the chance to purchase meet-and-greet opportunities with "The Phenom."

Wrestling Inc. was on-site for the Nashville date of "1 deadMAN SHOW" during SummerSlam weekend, clocking the event's runtime at around two hours. Besides having a hype man, it was indeed a one-man show with Undertaker following his storytelling and audience interaction formula.

Outside of Nashville, Undertaker's "1 deadMAN SHOW" has made stops in Philadelphia and, most recently, Boston over Survivor Series weekend. Montreal, however, isn't the only location on tap for 2023. The event will also be coming to San Antonio, Texas for the weekend of the Royal Rumble. The Undertaker may be retired from in-ring action, but Mark Calaway has remained in the spotlight for fans after being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame earlier this year. The Deadman had his last ride during the main event of WrestleMania 36's first night — the cinematic "Boneyard Match" with AJ Styles.