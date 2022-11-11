WWE Adds Undertaker Live Event To Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE has announced it will present The Undertaker in his "1 Deadman Show" ahead of Royal Rumble at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas. WWE promotes "1 Deadman Show" as an event featuring "The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance." "1 Deadman Show" will take place on January 27, one day before Royal Rumble, and tickets go on sale November 15 at 11:00 AM EST.

There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets available that offer premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker. Ticket prices have yet to be announced. Undertaker began starring in his one-man show in July at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon after WWE held the SummerSlam Tryouts. The show featured the WWE Hall of Famer talking about his life and career, with personal details about his youth and family sharing space with insider anecdotes about the wrestling world. As mentioned by WWE, the show also includes a lengthy Q&A session with the audience.

"1 Deadman Show" has so far been presented in conjunction with the SummerSlam, Clash at the Castle, Extreme Rules and Survivor Series premium live events. Undertaker retired from wrestling in November 2020 after wrestling his last bout at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. He is still popular with fans, and it's clear that WWE plans to stay in business with the multi-time World Champion as long as they can. Before his retirement, Undertaker was notoriously protective of his character, and it's only since he hung up his boots that fans have really gotten to know the man behind the legend.