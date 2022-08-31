Backstage News On Plans For Future Undertaker WWE Projects

The future of the Undertaker and his projects in WWE have been revealed.

A report from PWInsider suggests that the WWE Universe can expect to see more events in the future similar to his upcoming "1 DeadMan Show." Two matinee performances are set for this upcoming weekend in Cardiff, Wales ahead of Clash at the Castle while another one has been added to Philadelphia on the weekend of Extreme Rules in October.

PWInsider also stated that the company is looking for ways to use "The Deadman" following his retirement from in-ring competition in November of 2020. They were told that this is due to his significant popularity and engagement out of all of the wrestlers who are not active full-time wrestlers that are still licensed and marketed as characters. They are also actively searching for more ideas to tap into that.

Undertaker began wrestling in 1987. He signed with WWE in 1990 and made his debut at that year's Survivor Series as the mystery member of Ted DiBiase's team in one of the titular elimination tag matches. Undertaker won the WWE Championship from Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series in 1992. A few years later, he formed the Ministry of Darkness before transitioning into The American Badass in 2000, a redneck biker character. While he may have embraced this change in character, he brought back "The Deadman" gimmick in 2004. He went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 23, then had several sporadic high-profile feuds throughout the next couple of years. His final match came at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match with AJ Styles.