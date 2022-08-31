WWE Announces Another Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW For Later This Year

One of the Brothers of Destruction is coming to the City of Brotherly Love.

WWE announced via press release earlier today that The Undertaker will be bringing his "Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW" to Philadelphia in time for Halloween. The show will be held at the Theater of Living Arts on October 7, the night before WWE Extreme Rules in the city's Wells Fargo Center.

Undertaker debuted the "1 deadMAN SHOW" in Nashville, TN, last July, during WWE's SummerSlam festivities. The two-hour show included Undertaker, without a co-host, talking candidly about his life and career. The Deadman even took a shot of whiskey with a fan during the Q & A segment to close the evening out.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO PHILADELPHIA ON OCTOBER 7

Tickets On Sale This Tuesday, September 6

STAMFORD, Conn., August 31, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Friday, October 7 at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia ahead of WWE Extreme Rules®.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature "The Phenom" in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, September 6 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place Saturday, October 8 live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tickets are currently available via wellsfargocenterphilly.com and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.