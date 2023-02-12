Paul Heyman "Erases" WWE Superstar

Those who watched the Super Bowl LVII commercials may have noticed the latest Google Pixel 7 commercial and how users can use a magic eraser to get rid of an unwanted object or a person from their photos. The Pixel 7 commercial caught the attention of Paul Heyman, who decided to use it to erase "WWE SmackDown" star Sami Zayn from Bloodline history.

"I don't care much 4 the #SuperBowl since the finish is pre-determined, but really liked that commercial w/ the new "make 'em disappear" technology. I used it w/ @SamiZayn, which is a spoiler for next Saturday's @WWE #EliminationChamber, when @WWERomanReigns makes Sami disappear," tweeted Heyman.

On this past Friday's episode of "SmackDown," Heyman and the former Honorary Uce had a war of words ahead of next Saturday's Elimination Chamber event, where Zayn will be facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title. The WWE premium live event will be taking place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Zayn disrupted the Bloodline stable at this year's Royal Rumble due to not hitting Kevin Owens with a chair and instead hitting Reigns in the back. It wasn't just the chair shot, but Jey Uso leaving during the beat down on both Zayn and Owens. Even a few weeks after the Royal Rumble, things are still a bit rocky between the stable, though Jey did return to this past week's "SmackDown" to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with his brother Jimmy against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

As of this writing, Zayn has yet to "acknowledge" Heyman's tweet.