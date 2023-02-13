Kansas City Chiefs Receive Custom WWE Championship Following Super Bowl Victory

Patrick Mahomes might be gearing up for a visit to Disneyland after Kansas City Chiefs were victorious in the Super Bowl, but a trip to see Mickey Mouse isn't the only customary celebration people get when reaching this achievement. WWE has made it an annual tradition to hand out custom-made WWE Championship to the winning team, and it was sat waiting for Mahomes in the locker room once he was done celebrating on the field.

Patrick Mahomes opens the WWE championship that was waiting for him at his locker after the Super Bowl and presents it to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vopIdT7sH4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

Mahomes wasted no time revealing the title to his teammates as he paraded it around the locker room as they all danced and celebrated, with the Kansas City Chiefs badge on display with custom title plates. WWE shared a photograph of Mahomes on the team coach as he posed with the title while stating, "Congrats, champ!"

Professional wrestling is something that seeped into the game itself as Travis Kelce dropped John Cena's classic 'You Can't See Me' hand gesture during the game as part of a celebration, making the custom title mean even more to the team.

It was a close-fought game in the end with the Chiefs edging the Philadelphia Eagles 35 – 38 to claim a third Championship ring, adding to their previous Super Bowl victories in 1970 and 2020. Many members of the wrestling business are passionate football fans, and the victory created a special day for Baron Corbin, who is a Chiefs fan. "This was feb 2020 with @Chiefs becoming world champs!! They just did it again and I couldn't be more PROUD to be a lifelong chiefs fan," Corbin tweeted. "Congrats boys!!!! @NFLonFOX #SuperBowl #kcproud #ChiefsKingdom"