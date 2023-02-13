WWE Raw Preview (2/13): Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar Contract Signing, Seth Freakin Rollins To Appear On Miz TV, More

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will meet in the ring tonight on "WWE Raw" to lock in their trilogy clash at Elimination Chamber. "The Beast" called out "The All Mighty" last week and challenged him to a rubber match at this weekend's premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. However, Lashley responded by saying he would take the offer under consideration before provoking Lesnar, who promptly reacted by delivering an F5 to the former Hurt Business member in the middle of the ring. The former WWE Champions will now sign a contract to make their third collision official.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will enter the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE United States Championship on Saturday night, but this evening he will be a guest on "Miz TV." Rollins is set to be grilled by The Miz about Logan Paul; The social media influencer eliminated "The Visionary" from the 2023 men's Royal Rumble last month. In addition to hosting his talk show, "The A-Lister" will again take on the recently returned Rick Boogs. Elsewhere, another participant in the upcoming U.S. title Elimination Chamber match, Bronson Reed, will go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali following a backstage confrontation between the pair.

Lastly, ahead of Saturday's women's Elimination Chamber match to determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, a "Raw" vs. "SmackDown" six-woman tag team bout will take place between the participants. Carmella, Asuka, and Nikki Cross will represent the red brand against Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez of the blue brand.