Date Set For Hiromu Takahashi NJPW Title Defense Against Former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion

At New Beginning in Osaka on February 11, former "WWE NXT" Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush appeared via video to challenge Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. The Los Ingobernables de Japón member immediately accepted, but it was left up in the air when the title clash would occur. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has now confirmed that the showdown will take place on March 21 at the closing New Japan Cup 2023 event in Nagaoka. The bout will mark the first time Rush and Takahashi have faced each other in a one-on-one encounter.

Takahashi is currently in his fifth reign as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion after capturing the gold last month against Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado, and Master Wato in a four-way match during the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 17. The four-time Best of the Super Juniors winner successfully defended the title against YOH – Rush's tag team partner – on the second night of New Beginning in Sapporo earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Rush will return to NJPW next month for the first time since he and YOH lost to reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4; the duo received the title opportunity after winning the Super Junior Tag League 2022 tournament. Following that defeat inside the Tokyo Dome, the Chaos member resumed his work on the independent circuit. His most recent matches came during the 2023 GCW/JCW Jersey-J Cup, where Joey Janela eliminated him in the second round.