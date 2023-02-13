Former WWE Official Questions Madcap Moss Becoming Number One Contender

Last Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," a new No. 1 contender was found for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship in the form of Madcap Moss. Moss earned the right to challenge for the title after winning a Fatal Four-Way in the main event, defeating Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar for the opportunity. However, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas wasn't exactly a fan of the call, highlighting the fact that the crowd went "dead silent" immediately after during his latest "Reffin Rant."

Korderas admitted that he loves when wrestlers earn their way to title shots, but he also believes that the fans will instantly let the company know if the correct choice was made. The lack of reaction for Moss was certainly not a positive sign, as he was seen as the underdog by many heading into the match.

"A lot of that has to do with the fact he hasn't been featured on television. He hasn't been pumped up, so people don't really know what to expect," Korderas said. "We will probably get a decent match because GUNTHER will — in my honest opinion — help elevate Madcap Moss."

However, while Korderas thinks their match should be entertaining, he also doesn't buy that "anybody believes that Madcap Moss has a chance of winning," removing some unpredictable possibilities from the equation. "I don't think there's the interest there that you could have had with any other of the three contenders in my opinion," he said.

