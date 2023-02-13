GCW's EFFY Announces Engagement

Get ready for another wrestling wedding — although this one is much more on the level than some of the others before it.

This morning via Twitter, popular GCW star Effy officially announced that he had gotten engaged to his longtime partner Benny Harris. The head promoter for "Effy's Big Gay Brunch" events shared news of the engagement with fans, complete with some of his signature wacky humor. "Good morning. I proposed in my Lucid FC spring matching set and he said yes. I forgot to take pictures otherwise." He would soon follow up with a picture of an engagement ring though, noting "Ok, proof" in the tweet.

good morning i proposed in my @LucidFC spring matching set and he said yes i forgot to take pictures otherwise pic.twitter.com/nm1Bqu7OEQ — EFFY (@EFFYlives) February 13, 2023

Effy and his fiancé have been active together on social media, posting photos as a couple since August 2019 while giving a glimpse at how their romance has blossomed over the years. The former GCW Tag Team Champion added another funny detail about when he decided to propose to Benny, writing, "I knew he was the one when I kissed Jon Moxley and he said, 'Lemme guess, the straight boys wanted to work through something with you again? They always do.'"

To celebrate, Effy also declared that the couple would make an appearance on his weekly "Monday Not Raw" Twitch stream, where he typically showcases independent wrestling matches at the same time that "WWE Raw" is on the air.

Effy's last match was a tag team bout with his BUSSY partner Allie Katch as they notched a victory over The Carnies (Kenny Awful & Nick Iggy). The "Big Gay Brunch" event will return this April in Los Angeles during WrestleMania weekend as part of a series of events put on by GCW's "The Collective."