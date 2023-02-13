D-Von Dudley Opens Up About WWE Departure

D'Von Dudley recently parted ways with WWE following his stint as a backstage producer. Following his departure, the WWE Hall of Famer said that it was the best decision for both him and the company, but he didn't elaborate further. However, Dudley did go into more detail about his departure during an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo.

Elaborating on his original statement, Dudley explained that the time was right for him to leave WWE and focus on other ventures. The multi-time Tag Team Champion said that "everything has an expiration date" and indicated that he and WWE officials had a difference of opinion at times. "There were just certain things, and I can't really get into detail with it, but you would agree to disagree on certain things and that's what it was."

The Hall of Famer also said that he wanted to focus on his businesses. "I have a detailing business in Florida. I have a [wrestling] academy, you know, in Winter Park. I thought maybe it was just best that I concentrate on those things, and to move on." However, Dudley stressed that there are no hard feelings between him and WWE, and he's grateful for the time he spent there as both a talent and backstage employee — especially during his time as a coach in "NXT."

The veteran also took the opportunity to address the rumor that he was almost fired by Triple H over a planned outside appearance. "Let me just say this — no issues with Triple H. Triple H did not threaten to fire me," he said. Dudley dismissed the reports as rumors, noting that he never even spoke to Triple H about the situation.