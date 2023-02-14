Top WWE Star Refuses To Predict Winner Of WrestleMania Match Between Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes

The expected WrestleMania main event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is quite the sore spot for one WWE superstar who has a deep history with both men.

During a recent interview on the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast, former world champion Seth Rollins opened up about the bitterness he feels thinking ahead to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Rhodes in April.

Rollins made his feelings clear when asked who he thinks is the favorite to win. "I don't know the answer to that question," Rollins said. "It's very hard for me to look at that match unbiased. I want that match. I want that spot. I want that title. And to not have it, there's a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it, so it's difficult for me to analyze."

The four-time WWE world champion did concede that "you're looking at a rock and a hard place" when comparing Reigns and Rhodes. And Rollins would know best, having faced Rhodes last year at WrestleMania, while he's had years of friendship and betrayal with Reigns, including Rollins turning on his former Shield teammate and cashing in his "Money In The Bank" contract during his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31.

"You've got Roman Reigns, who's on an incredible run, but you've got Cody Rhodes who's riding a lot of momentum," Rollins pointed out. "So, when those two guys meet –- if that is the match, could be Sami Zayn in that spot, who knows, we'll see after the [Elimination] Chamber –- it's going to be a generational main event at WrestleMania. Again, it's hard for me to feel any way but slighted by it. But that is what it is."