Seth Rollins On Why Cody Rhodes Is Selfish

Upon returning to WWE in April 2022, Cody Rhodes immediately entered into a feud with Seth Rollins, defeating him on his first night back in the company. The two men would go to war at the two subsequent Premium Live Events, with Rhodes walking away victorious all three times. Despite the multiple hard-fought battles between the two, there still appears to be no love lost.

In an exclusive interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the WWE 2K23 hands-on experience during Royal Rumble weekend, Rollins addressed why he believes Rhodes is selfish and if he ever meant disrespect towards the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner.

"Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes," Rollins said. "The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he tried to come in and steal my spotlight. I shouldn't say 'tried to steal it.' He tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there's nothing more selfish in the world. Don't let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish S.O.B. He's not coming back for anything but himself."

Rhodes has remained undefeated since his return last year, and recently featured at the Royal Rumble PLE, his first appearance since Hell in a Cell as he was on the sidelines due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Rollins is correct that Rhodes has come back for himself as "The American Nightmare" has stated that he returned to win the one title that eluded his father, Dusty Rhodes: the WWE Championship. While It has not been confirmed if Rollins and Rhodes' rivalry is done, Rhodes' attention will probably be geared toward the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his Royal Rumble victory.