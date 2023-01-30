Seth Rollins Weighs In On Possible WWE Returns Of FTR And CM Punk, WWE 2K23, Hell In A Cell Match Against Cody Rhodes & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Seth, thank you for the time.

Seth Rollins: Howdy, partner.

How do you describe this look, Seth?

This is a dripping cowboy, baby.

Drip-

Come on, man. Look at me. I look great. I got the hair out. I got the chest hair out. I got the denim, got the belt buckle, the boots. I got me a hat. I feel good, man. Nah. I got into Brock Lesnar's closet and took everything out of there, and that's why I look the way I do.

And you live to tell the tale?

Live to tell the tale. Now I snuck in there overnight, I saw some things, and then got out of there before he woke up in the morning. He's like a sleeping bear, you know?

Well, we are all assuming you're going to win the Rumble tonight.

Yeah. Are we? I don't think we are. I think Las Vegas has a different betting favorite, but in my books — because I'm the bookkeeper of my books — I'm the favorite. So bet on that.

How do you feel about everybody favoriting Cody over you?

This is a guy who hasn't wrestled a match in I don't know. When was Hell in a Cell?

It's been a while. I was there.

The last time we saw him, he was black and blue all over. He hasn't wrestled a match. He's just going to come back in, throw 29 other dudes over the top rope, and go on to WrestleMania? Seems a little farfetched to me.

Did he win your respect with that match when he was working with that torn pec?

Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes. The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he tried to come in and steal my spotlight. I shouldn't say "tried to steal it." He tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there's nothing more selfish in the world. Don't let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish S.O.B. He's not coming back for anything but himself.

