Major Updates On What's Coming In WWE 2K23 Video Game

It's a good day if you're a fan of both John Cena and the "WWE 2K" video game series. The two sides have been intertwined since last week, when rumors started circling that Cena would be unveiled as the "WWE 2K23" cover star come the week of the Royal Rumble PLE. Well, Rumble week has arrived, and the news, after some extra teasing from Cena on Sunday, has been confirmed.

On Twitter early Monday morning, WWE released a teaser trailer for "WWE 2K23," featuring clips of an invisible Cena, playing off his "you can't see me" catchphrase, taking selfies with Bad Bunny, and lifting weights with Logan Paul. Later, a visible Cena was shown playing the video game before being acknowledged by Bad Bunny and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, revealing to Cena that he could, in fact, be seen.

In addition to the trailer, a website for "WWE 2K23" was launched on Monday, allowing fans to pre-order the game, with the options to order the Icon, Deluxe, Standard, or Cross-Gen Digital Editions. The Icon Edition offers all available features, including early three-day access to the game, a Bad Bunny bonus pack, season pass access, Ruthless Aggression content, and Icon Edition content. The full roster, or features, for "WWE 2K23" weren't disclosed at the time.

This will be Cena's second time serving as the cover star of the "WWE 2K" series. The "Peacemaker" star, who has been featured in every major WWE video game since 2003, had previously graced the cover of "WWE 2K15." In addition, Cena also contributed two songs to the game's musical tracklist, working alongside rapper Wiz Khalifa.