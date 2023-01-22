John Cena Teases WWE 2K Rumors

As "WWE 2K23" is expected to unveil during the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble weekend, rumors have begun to stir regarding the possible cover art — specifically who is on it.

Last week, images of a cross-gen edition of the video game surfaced on social media implying an interesting addition to this year's display. Amongst the potential leaks, 16-time WWE Champion John Cena appeared at the forefront, and if true, it'll mark his first featured cover since "WWE 2K15."

In response to the buzz, "The Champ" took to his Instagram to post his own — faceless — version of the cover, seemingly playing on his popular "You Can't See Me" moniker.

Though Cena's official reveal as the face of this year's video game is yet to be confirmed, he did film a segment with social media rival, and current WWE Superstar, Austin Theory while the two were in town for "WWE SmackDown" on December 30. The same day, Cena returned to the blue brand to team up with Kevin Owens in a successful effort over "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

As the reveal for "2K23" draws closer, several notable WWE Superstars have reportedly filmed content for the game, including Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. In addition, Cody Rhodes –- who recently confirmed his WWE return date following a long-term injury -– traveled to the site of this year's WWE WrestleMania in Hollywood to record a commercial for the game alongside two-time Grand Slam Champion, The Miz.