Mercedes Monè Breaks Down In Tears In New Promo

Mercedes Monè is overcome with emotions ahead of her first wrestling match in nine months.

On Monday, the former Sasha Banks released a video through which she expressed gratitude to her fanbase for supporting her through her WWE walkout last year, and her eventual decision to sign with NJPW/STARDOM as a free agent. Banks broke down in tears while reiterating several times that she had "never felt so happy" in her entire life.

The video included the text, "We all have a dream. This is mine. Coming soon," which several fans interpreted as Monè making more stops around the wrestling circuit, before an eventual return to WWE. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Monè has "only has a few dates with New Japan and Stardom" and she signed with the Japanese promotions "for the experience." As such, Meltzer speculated about Monè joining AEW, seeing as she "hasn't chosen to work for any other promotions" following her dates with NJPW/STARDOM. Meltzer also guessed that Monè would likely sign with AEW "for at least three years" rather than making a short-term stop similar to her run in Japan.

Monè returns to the squared circle against IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI this Saturday at the NJPW Battle In The Valley event in San Jose, California. The women are familiar with each other from their days in WWE, sharing the ring several times as part of the Golden Role Models vs. KAIRI & Asuka rivalry during WWE's pandemic era. They also had a hard-hitting singles match in July 2020.

Moné had previously declared that her bout with KAIRI will go down "as the best match in STARDOM history."

Following her match with KAIRI, Moné is likely to wrestle either AZM or Miyu Yamashita, two STARDOM stars she called out during her inaugural NJPW press conference.