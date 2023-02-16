Cody Rhodes Reveals Idea For Customized Weight Belt

Cody Rhodes has an idea for a customized weight belt that could be unveiled at WrestleMania 39, when he wrestles in the main event against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After being granted his release from WWE in May 2016, Rhodes went on a memorable run on the independent circuit, which led to him linking up with The Elite. Rhodes found his way to other major promotions, such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor, before becoming an AEW EVP.

Now that Rhodes is back in WWE and is gearing up for the biggest spot of his in-ring career, he wants to show that he hasn't forgotten what got him to the dance. During an appearance on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Rhodes shared his idea for a customized weight belt.

"I was thinking about making a weight belt for Mania with every independent wrestling promotion that I've visited written on it in text," Rhodes said. "Then [Matt] Cardona brought up, 'Well, you can't make a toy out of that.' I thought, 'Yep, that's true,' but I still wanna do it."

Rhodes went on to say that even if such a belt can't be monetized, he still can't shake the feeling of wanting to go through with it.

"Toy aside, I think I'm gonna do it, and maybe make a game-day decision on it," Rhodes said. "The American Nightmare" said he didn't have many demands when he returned to WWE, but making toy weight belts was one of them. Rhodes said WWE executive Bruce Prichard deserves credit for making sure that demand was fulfilled.

