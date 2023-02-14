Mustafa Ali Wants A Match Against Former World Champion On Next Week's WWE Raw

Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler have been involved in a bit of a tiff on "WWE Raw" for several weeks now. And that slight simmer of a feud may finally manifest itself into a match next week after their latest confrontation.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Ziggler and Ali crossed paths yet again following the latter's loss to Bronson Reed on "Raw" this week. Ziggler expressed his disappointment in how Ali fared on the night and tried using an interesting tactic to motivate him to do better. "Stop the excuses. Stop complaining if you're as good as you say you are, which I know you are and you know you are. We all know it; make it happen. Get out of your own head and make it happen. Clearly, this is not getting through to you. If it's not getting through your thick skull, I guess the only way someone can get that through to you is to beat it into you."

Ali sarcastically responded in kind. "Maybe someone needs to put me in my place; maybe that someone is you." Ziggler agreed with those sentiments before walking off. Ali made it clear he was challenging him to a match next week, but there was no further answer from "The Show-Off."

Ali has been frustrated as of late with Ziggler and the opportunities he continues to receive while he is overlooked. That included Ziggler having a chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, while Ali was never considered. Ziggler ultimately lost to Bronson Reed in the qualifier, leading Ali to claim that he'd have done better against similar competition. However, as we saw on "Raw," the same opponent in Reed led to the same results as Ziggler.