Former WCW Star Comments On Jon Moxley Getting Caught Blading On AEW TV

Jon Moxley caused some controversy earlier this month during his trilogy match with "Hangman" Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite." The former AEW World Champion was caught on camera blatantly blading his forehead to release blood while sitting in the corner of the ring. That type of routine is typically kept disguised from fans watching on. Former WCW World Television Champion Konnan has provided his thoughts on the noticeable bladejob.

"The guy goes, 'Yeah. I understand. I didn't know the camera was looking.' That's why you don't do it because you don't know if the camera is looking," Konnan said on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast. "And number two, people got phones. They can videotape that ... How hard it is to get on the mat, put your arm like this [covering your face] and with the other one do it [the blading]. Put your head under the ring or whatever. Incredible. I couldn't believe [it] when I saw that ... He's just trying to live up to his gimmick of a guy that doesn't give a f**k. But the blading, there's no excuse for that."

The practice of blading has been a part of pro wrestling for many years. Legends of the ring, such as Abdullah the Butcher, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, and the late Dusty Rhodes, all regularly bladed throughout their respective careers. While WWE has banned its performers from using the method, many promotions around the globe still allow wrestlers to deliberately make themselves bleed to enhance their matches.

