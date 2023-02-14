Drew McIntyre And Other WWE Stars Reveal Their Preferred Pick-Up Lines For Valentine's Day

Love is in the air for Valentine's Day, and several WWE superstars and personalities have shared their go-to pick-up lines in a video compilation posted on WWE's Twitter account.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre set the tone for the video when he started off with, "I'm no Fred Flinstone, but I'll make your bedrock." After that, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly was shown holding a bowl of grapes. She also chimed in with, "You want a raisin? Actually, I'm out. How about a date?"

"There might be a million stars in the sky, but you are my shooting star," was Ricochet's chosen line. Of course it was coupled with a clip of the former Intercontinental Champion delivering a shooting star press on "WWE SmackDown." This Valentine's Day will mark his first as a fiancè as he recently got engaged to "SmackDown" ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Another fellow announcer in Byron Saxton offered a simple, "Hello, there, sweet thing." On the flip side, Mansoor of Maximum Male Models went a little long with his. "Are you an angel? Because you're the only ten I see," Mansoor said, "And you look like you fell from the beautiful tree and hit every branch on the way down." Mace then said what many were probably thinking by stating, "I don't get it."

And wrapping up the video was the recently-returned Carmella as she explained what line she uses on her husband Corey Graves. "Is there a mirror in your pants because I can see myself in them."