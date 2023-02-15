NWA Announces Tournament To Crown First Holder Of New Championship

As commentator Joe Galli unveiled the time and location of the National Wrestling Alliance's next pay-per-view, he also dropped another major announcement.

On the February 14 edition of "NWA Powerrr," Galli revealed that NWA will be gearing up for Chicago, Illinois as the company makes its return to "The Windy City" on Friday, April 7 for NWA 312. In addition, the pay-per-view will host the finals of a tournament to determine the first holder of a brand-new championship.

Last July, former WWE Women's Champion, now backstage producer, Madusa introduced the inaugural NWA Women's Television Championship. Now, plans to crown the first titleholder have finally been put into motion. The first qualifying matchup will air on February 18, where "La Wera Loca" Taya Valkyrie will face "The Bionic Beast" Jennacide on "NWA USA." No further details regarding the brackets of the tourney have come forth at this time.

Upon the initial announcement of the NWA Women's Television Championship, former NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Allysin Kay appeared alongside Madusa, expressing her interest in winning the title. Though her entry into the tournament has yet to be confirmed, Kay has remained a recurring talent for NWA over the last three years, with her last appearance coming on January 30 for the finals of the Champions Series.

While the possibility of a sequel to NWA's all-women's pay-per-view — Empowerrr — remains uncertain, the creation of a secondary singles championship certainly opens up another window of opportunity for the women's division, which has largely been dominated by reigning NWA Women's Champion Kamille, who recently surpassed 600 days with her title.