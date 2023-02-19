Jinny Says This Japanese Star Needs To Be On WWE TV

Former WWE star Jinny may be finished with in-ring competition, but she knows one wrestling legend who should still keep going. The former NXT UK star spoke with "Ring The Belle" and was asked what it was like working with Meiko Satomura. Jinny and Satomura have had a bit of history with one another as the two wrestled each other under the PROGRESS banner years ago.

"I remember going into that match first and being like, 'Wow, okay. This is a legend,' you know? She's one of the best wrestlers regardless of man, woman, she's amazing," she said. The two eventually crossed paths again in NXT UK and the bond the two formed made that interaction all the more special for Jinny.

"You just felt like you were working with a friend and then when we got to wrestle in NXT UK I was like, 'Okay, this is it. I've got to take it to another level now.'"

In addition to her kindness, Jinny credited Satomura with being helpful and said that she learned so much from the pro wrestling veteran. When asked about her thoughts on Alba Fyre, Jinny stated that the Scottish star has plenty to offer WWE, but also thinks Satomura does too.

"She's a legend, you know? She's a legend, and again, she'll bring in a new audience of fans on the product as well."

Jinny made the announcement back on January 15 that she was retiring from the ring and noted that she would still be wrestling if it wasn't for a severe concussion, and said her health is primary first and foremost.