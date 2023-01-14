Former NXT UK Star Announces Retirement From Wrestling

There's some unfortunate news for fans of women's wrestling and the British wrestling scene, as former NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from in-ring competition in a tweet earlier today. "After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots," Jinny tweeted, referencing her absence from competition for the past year.

Jinny, 35, had a fruitful seven years as a professional wrestler, becoming a mainstay in top UK promotions such as PROGRESS Wrestling and Pro Wrestling:EVE ahead of shifting her focus towards NXT UK full-time in late 2020 after COVID-19 left its mark on independent promotions all over Europe. Many fans will remember Jinny for her time as PROGRESS Women's Champion, a title she held twice, scoring wins over the likes of Meiko Satomura, Toni Storm, and Dakota Kai during her impressive reigns.

While her stint in NXT UK saw Jinny win less frequently than her days on the independents, she became a star of the brand nonetheless. A frequent contender for the NXT UK Women's Championship, Jinny never won the big belt but remained poised for a run with the title as she competed in her final matches with the company in November 2021.

Jinny, who is married to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, was quietly removed from the active roster on WWE.com as the NXT UK brand was discontinued in August, though her departure from the company remained unconfirmed.

Despite her retirement coming as a result of injury, Jinny remains hopeful for the future. "Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning," Jinny said to conclude her retirement tweet. "I'm excited about what's next."