Backstage News On Jinny's WWE Status

Though she was never successful in capturing the "NXT UK" Women's Championship, the vicious fashionista Jinny was a staple on the "NXT UK" brand since early on. But with "NXT UK" officially put into transition mode to become "NXT Europe," several stars from the company were released and moved to the alumni section of WWE's website. Even though it was never a confirmed release by WWE, Jinny was among the stars that were moved to the alumni section in recent weeks. In a new update from Fightful, WWE officials were asked about Jinny potentially departing the company, and the sources spoken to said they hadn't been informed that is the case.

It was confirmed, however, that Jinny is recovering from injury and hadn't been in the United States in recent weeks, as suggested by her social media posts. Her original plan was to travel back to the United States for medical treatment this week but she's "waiting for her supporting documents and old passport, which also contains her US visa."

Some believed that Jinny would return to the company in the Maxxine Dupri role on "SmackDown," as it is portrayed as a sassy fashion consultant. But the report adds that "there was not any major consideration" for that to occur because of the ongoing injury that Jinny is recovering from. The last time she was in action was November 2021, defeating Amale in singles action on that night. Before arriving to the company and beginning to make a name for herself on the "NXT UK" shows, Jinny had become a staple on the English indie wrestling scene, competing for promotions like PROGRESS Wrestling, RevPro Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling.