Jim Ross Compares Attitude Era Rivalry To Flair/Steamboat

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross has nearly seen it all when it comes to professional wrestling. From the NWA to New Japan to his current role in AEW, JR has been the voice of a plethora of classic matches and rivalries.

On the latest episode of "Grillin JR," he spoke about the most legendary pairing that he's ever seen in his estimation, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat. The Hall of Famer believes that the combination of talent, as well as the creative plans around the legendary matches, made the series of matches between "The Nature Boy" and "The Dragon" iconic. While speaking about the duo, Ross wasn't hesitant to name two fellow WWE legends as having similar chemistry to Flair and Steamboat: Steve Austin and The Rock.

Ross was quick to note that he had a hand in hiring both "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during his time as Head of Talent Relations of WWE. He also called Austin and Rock's famous matches at WrestleMania 15, 17, and 19, much like he was for parts of the Steamboat and Flair rivalry.

The AEW commentator said that the real secret to Flair and Steamboat's chemistry was Steamboat himself, as he feels that it's tough to "design a more perfect babyface" than Steamboat, while also calling him "the smoothest babyface" he's had the privilege of witnessing.

Steamboat recently returned to the ring back in November, teaming with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at a Big Time Wrestling event.