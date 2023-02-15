Former WWE Official Would Have Changed One Aspect Of Monday's Raw

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas thought "WWE Raw" was an overall good show this week, but he was let down by the result of the main event. In his latest "Reffin' Rant" video series, Korderas said: "They made me look forward to certain matches but there was one match they could have put a little twist on and didn't."

Korderas agreed that having a triple threat match between "Raw' Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley was the right call, but the fact that Belair won — which meant that neither Bayley nor Lynch advanced to the Elimination Chamber match this Sunday at the titular pay-per-view — wasn't the wisest creative decision. Korderas believes more should have been done to distinguish the women's Chamber match from the men's.

"The women's match that main-evented the show, a very good match," Korderas said. "If Becky or Bayley won the match, they would enter as the seventh participant in the Elimination Chamber match, and that match would start as a three-way. But with Bianca winning, neither one of them will enter the match. I get the idea that you don't want your champion pinned, but you could have had one of those other participants enter [the chamber] and have seven people in it to differentiate it from the men's match, which has six people in it."

Other matches scheduled for Saturday's premium live event include: Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn; Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor vs. Edge and Beth Phoenix; and the men's Elimination Chamber Match that will see United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford.