Bianca Belair Calls Notorious WWE Loss The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Her

Bianca Belair's current reign as "Raw" Women's Champion has been labeled as her "Super Cena" run due to the fan support and dominance she exudes every time she defends the gold. It's been nearly a year since she beat Becky Lynch in an act of righting a wrong that occurred before "The EST" truly found her footing as the face of WWE's women's division. That "wrong" went down at SummerSlam 2021 when Becky Lynch made her shocking return from maternity leave and pinned Belair to win the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in 26 seconds. During a recent episode of "Out of Character," Belair reflected on how that defeat changed her career.

"I feel like it all worked out," Belair said. "A lot of that had to do with Becky Lynch too. She is someone who fights for women's wrestling, but she also fights for others in the locker room. She had a whole lot to do with bringing it full circle and making it work out the way that it did, and I've learned so much from her. In hindsight looking back, that was probably the best thing that could've happened to me, right? You can't be superwoman all the time. You gotta overcome some odds, and I was able to do that."

Later, Belair named Lynch's signature Manhandle Slam at SummerSlam as the most infamous time she has taken someone else's finishing move. Because WWE has used the image of Lynch standing over top of her so often, Belair printed that photo out and put it up in her gym to serve as motivation.