AEW House Rules Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets for All Elite Wrestling's first-ever house show are now on sale. It was announced by AEW CEO Tony Khan earlier this month that the promotion would begin to hold non-televised events on select weekends throughout the United States of America. Those shows – called "AEW House Rules" – will debut on Saturday, March 18, at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. Ticket prices start from $20 (plus fees). As of this writing, floor seating is currently listed as "unavailable," with tickets widely available in other areas of the venue.

A handful of AEW talents are currently penciled in for the inaugural show, including Ohio's own Jon Moxley, former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and Darby Allin. It's said that the news about AEW running house shows was positively received behind the scenes after several members of the locker room had previously pushed for them to happen. Although he has yet to be announced for the Troy show, House of Black's Malakai Black recently revealed that he was one star pushing Khan to run AEW live events.

Khan expressed his delight at the "AEW House Rules" announcement by claiming it was the "exciting next step in our journey." Jeff Jarrett, AEW's Director of Business Development, added that "fans can expect an innovative approach and get up close with the best talent in professional wrestling." As it stands, no further house show dates have been announced by the promotion.